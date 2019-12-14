NBA legend shares story on Stevie Wonder being able to see

CONSPIRACY theorists have long speculated to the legitimacy behind music icon Stevie Wonder's blindness.

It may seem like a wild and out there theory, but fans believe there's more than enough proof to prove he isn't blind.

In 2014, theorists went wild when Wonder caught a falling microphone while standing on stage during a performance of The Beatles' classic Hey Jude.

And then in 2016 they were back at it after the music superstar fumbled with an envelope while presenting at the Grammys.

Theorists jumped to conclusions after the musician successfully opened the envelope after "looking down" at it.

The rumours roared back to life in 2017 when a TMZ video showed the singer saying he had not only flown a plane, but "landed the plane" and that he would "reveal the truth".

Now NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has thrust the conversation back into the spotlight with his tale of an encounter with Wonder.

O'Neal knows his story sounds wild and begins by telling the rest of the panel on Inside the NBA, "I'm going to tell y'all a Stevie Wonder story, but y'all not gonna believe me.".

Shaquille O'Neal fuels the Stevie Wonder conspiracy.

The story goes that one of the most dominant players the NBA has ever seen, and who lives in the same apartment complex in Los Angeles as the music icon, bumped into Wonder one day in the elevator.

"It's a true story," O'Neal begins.

"We live in a building on Wilshire Boulevard, you park your car and the valets down there.

"I'm already in the building and coming through the lobby. (Elevator) Door opens and it's Stevie Wonder.

"He comes in, says 'what's up Shaq.' Presses the button, it's a true story, presses the button, gets off on his floor by himself, goes to his room. I went and called every person I knew and told the story. They didn't believe me.

"He got on the elevator was like 'what's up Shaq, how you doing big dog?' got out and gone. Yes he did."

Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson clearly didn't believe the story as they began laughing halfway through, but O'Neal stands by it.

Shaq’s story about Stevie Wonder had the guys rolling 😂 pic.twitter.com/OmYYbtSN2Y — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 13, 2019

He isn't the only big name person to question the legitimacy behind Wonder's sight with Hollywood actor Anthony Anderson also believing he can see.

"What y'all don't know is, Stevie can see. It's just an act," Anderson said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Even fellow music icon Lionel Richie believes the theories are true and explained his reasoning why on The Kelly Clarkson Show.