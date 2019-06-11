‘Blame me’: Warrior’s teary message after KD injury

Kevin Durant grabs for his achilles after going down in game six. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/AFP

GOLDEN State Warriors GM of basketball operations Bob Myers has told frustrated fans to "blame me" in the wake of Kevin Durant's achilles injury.

The Warriors confirmed Durant has suffered the serious blow after their fighting one-point win over Toronto to send the NBA finals to a sixth game.

However, Durant will be out of action for an extended period following his latest injury.

A month ago the two-time finals MVP suffered a serious calf strain and missed a month of basketball. He returned for game five, playing 12 of the first 14 minutes before going down.

"It is an achilles injury. I don't know the extent of it," Myers said.

"He will have an MRI tomorrow. Prior to coming back he went through four weeks with our medical team.

"It was thorough, it was experts and multiple MRIs and multiple doctors and we felt good about the process.

"He was cleared to play tonight. That was a collaborative decision.

"I don't believe there is anybody to blame but I understand there is this world, if you have to, you can blame me. I run our basketball operations department."

Kyle Lowry tries to quieten the crowd as they cheer Kevin Durant’s exit. Picture: Claus Andersen/Getty Images/AFP

Durant is a free agent at the end of the season.

He was widely tipped to leave the Warriors and join the New York Knicks.

Senior ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst said the injury would have a dramatic impact on the NBA.

"The NBA just changed," he said. "Next year there is teams crawling all over themselves to get Durant. There is going to be this pecking order. There is teams making trades to clear salary cap space. The thought was he was going to be available on the market.

"In addition to this series, the entire NBA just changed tonight."

Earlier Steph Curry and Klay Thompson led a season-saving surge that gave the Warriors a 106-105 victory.

The 'Splash Brothers' combined for three straight three-pointers in the closing minutes after Toronto had taken a six-point lead with under three minutes remaining.

Steph Curry came up big for the Warriors. Picture: Getty Images

The two-time defending champion Warriors were minutes away from their title reign ending, having lost Durant and a 14-point lead during an emotionally exhausting game.

They had controlled Leonard for three quarters, but he scored 10 straight Toronto points in the fourth and the Raptors were close to their first championship and a celebration that would have stretched coast to coast in Canada.

But even after everything the Warriors had lost, they still had two of the best perimeter shooters in the world on the floor.

Thompson hit a three, and Curry followed with one to tie it at 103. Golden State got it back to Thompson and the Raptors lost sight of him just long enough for the tie-breaking shot with 57 seconds to go.