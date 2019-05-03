Eugenie Bouchard mocks NBA star after drug bust

NBA star D'Angelo Russell has been busted trying to sneak marijuana through New York's LaGuardia Airport, New York Nets officials have admitted.

Russell, 23, was headed to his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, when airport workers found the drugs during a routine search.

Investigators found a can of Arizona iced tea with a secret compartment inside containing the marijuana.

"We got a call from TSA about D'Angelo's bag for allegedly marijuana. PAPD units responded, and they issued him a summons," a Port Authority spokesperson told the New York Post.

"He was charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams."

It was not immediately clear how the bust would impact Russell's career with the Nets.

"We have been made aware of the situation involving D'Angelo Russell and are in the process of gathering more information at this time," the Nets said in a statement.

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard mocked Russell as she responded to an article about the guard's mishap.

"Oops," she wrote on Twitter.