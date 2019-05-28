Nature provides play

JOYFUL: Children of Wyrallah Road Public School celebrate the opening of their new nature based playground.

THEY say it takes a village to raise a child - how about a nature-based playground?

Thomas George certainly thinks so. That's why he came out of retirement for a day to open Wyrallah Road Public School's new outdoor play space last week.

The playground, jointly funded through the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership Grants Program, culminates two years of work by the P&C Association. According to project coordinator Charmaine Williams it has been "a wonderful collaboration within the school and wider Lismore community”.

"This project is about passion for kids' play, connecting to and playing in nature and learning about the environment,” MsWilliams said.

"It also demonstrates the value of volunteers and a community working together to realise a goal.”

School captain Kameka Retrouvailles said the playground was "great for the young kids to learn and showed if you put your mind to something you can make it happen”.

The P&C wanted to expand the existing playground equipment to include a space for younger students, with Ms Williams reflecting on how limited play in nature had become.

"Research indicates that children's nature play improves health and wellbeing, social and emotional skills, develops positive environmental attitudes and values,” said Ms Williams.

In the nature-based playground, children can journey through a range of experiences from adventure and active to quiet and contemplative play.

The area encompasses a tunnel and mound, yarning circle, forts and viewing platforms, a sandpit, paths to journey on, riparian rainforest, koala forest and native bird garden.

The dry creek bed weaves through the trees and children can cross a wooden bridge, a log bridge or rock stepping stones.

The yarning circle and forts have been designed for structured outdoor learning opportunities as well as informal play.

Wyrallah Road Public School pupils, principal, staff, Aboriginal Parents Group and Wilson Park School principal were all involved in the design of the project, identifying their priorities as part of a drawing and creative writing competition, and they helped with the planting.

The project was also funded with a Sidney Myer Foundation Education Small Grant, a cash donation from Lismore Workers Club, as well as extensive contributions of services and materials from local businesses.