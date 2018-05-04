Nature is the cure for my battered outlook on life

I HATE people, said my friend, as we left the cinema. We had been to see a movie.

A few rows behind us someone had soft-talked all the way through. Next to me, woman kept checking her phone. When I asked her to stop she looked startled, as if this was an unexpected request.

I have recently been reading stuff about how to improve my battered outlook in life.

I strive to be a better person, one who sagely navigates life's shoals and reefs.

In my endeavours to be that better person I have, of course, avoided shiny books by the shiny people who promise a better life if you eat fermented foods, do pilates and write your life goals into pretty notebooks (looking at you Gwyneth Paltrow).

What I was seeking the deeper wisdom of the spiritual masters. I was looking for things to help me understand life's bigger questions and this inevitably leads to an examination of human nature.

I thought I was getting somewhere and developing a kind, generous and wise sensibility.

That is, until I went to the movies and sat next to texty woman and in front of chatty person. Then, I thought darkly to myself, 'I hate people too'.

But I don't know if I want to understand anything more about human nature.

I'd rather be outside watching the clouds and thinking about how the trees in my street are growing.

Robert MacFarlane, the Scottish writer, writes about landscape and the human heart.

In The Old Ways, he travels landscapes looking for the old paths that exist beneath maps and GPS.

While it's about walking and the search for the ancient routes that crisscross the English landscape, it's more than that.

Walking allows us time to think and the book takes that reflective space along with keen observations of the worlds and words of nature we overlook or have lost (e.g. sun-scald - 'the eye-scorching gleam of sunlight as it falls on river, lake or sea').

Walking the paths is like life, we stride ahead, we slow down, we stumble, we get fed up, we rest, we go up a blind alley, we backtrack, and we press on. The land tells us where and how we must walk. This is good medicine for a scarred soul.

Many a sage has urged us to get back to nature, think of Thoreau, American author of On Walden Pond who wrote "I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately”.

So I decided, instead of glowering at people, hooked to social media I shall simply absent myself and go outside and sit peacefully under the dome of the sky.

Or I could do some brutal pruning, or savagely rip up some weeds, or murder the caterpillars that are ruining my plants, or stamp the life out of some leaf eating grasshoppers.

Whatever makes me feel good while peacefully connecting with nature.