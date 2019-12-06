NAPLAN: How Northern Rivers schools performed over 5 years

Five years of NAPLAN data has been independently analysed.

THESE are the Northern Rivers schools that consistently top the state's NAPLAN results.

An independent analysis of five years of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools that performed the best in the Year 5 and Year 9 tests between 2014 and 2018.

Over that five-year period, Bexhill Public School, in Bexhill, had higher Year 5 yearly results than any other school in the state, scoring an average of 2740.2 each year.

The top performing Year 9 school was Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School, in Byron Bay, where the average yearly result was 3010.0 for the five years.

To find how each school performed between 2014 and 2018, their average scores for each year were combined and the yearly average found.

Special schools, schools with fewer than 20 students enrolled in either year, and schools that did not report any results for NAPLAN subjects in either year were excluded from the analysis.

The figures were independently compiled from the Federal Government's MySchool website.

That revealed Emmanuel Anglican College, in Ballina, had the second highest results for Year 5s over that period, with a yearly average of 2652.6.

The third best performing Year 5 school was Holy Family Catholic Primary School, in Skennars Head, with five yearly average results of 2637.6.

The second-best performing Year 9 results were at Emmanuel Anglican College, in Ballina, where yearly results were 3000.6.

Shearwater the Mullumbimby Steiner School, in Mullumbimby, had the third highest average results between 2014 and 2018 with averages of 2982.8.

Northern Rivers's 10 best performing Year 5 schools between 2014 and 2018

Bexhill Public School: 2740.2

Emmanuel Anglican College: 2652.6

Holy Family Catholic Primary School: 2637.6

St Finbarr's Primary School: 2587.2

Bangalow Public School: 2581.6

Teven-Tintenbar Public School: 2560.2

Rous Public School: 2554.4

St Joseph's Primary School: 2549.0

Byron Bay Public School: 2537.4

Eltham Public School: 2530.6

Northern Rivers's 10 best performing Year 9 schools between 2014 and 2018

Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School: 3010.0

Emmanuel Anglican College: 3000.6

Shearwater the Mullumbimby Steiner School: 2982.8

Xavier Catholic College Ballina: 2969.2

Trinity Catholic College Lismore: 2967.6

St John's College: 2955.4

Summerland Christian College: 2925.8

Byron Bay High School: 2904.8

Richmond Christian College: 2897.4

Casino Christian School: 2886.6