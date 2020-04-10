Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A naked man armed with a beer bottle and a pair of barbecue tongs has terrorised a street before being tasered by police.
A naked man armed with a beer bottle and a pair of barbecue tongs has terrorised a street before being tasered by police.
Crime

Naked man armed with tongs tasered by police

by Brayden Heslehurst
10th Apr 2020 6:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAST Friday night wasn't your typical Friday night for some Brisbane residents.

People living on Chandos St in Wynnum got an almighty fright after a naked man terrorised their street before being tasered by local police.

At 10pm on April 3, Wynnum Police received calls about a naked man allegedly behaving erratically and trying to enter houses in the usually quiet street.

"When Police arrived they tried to speak to the man but he continued to run into the front yard of a nearby house," Wynnum Police senior sergeant Wayne Richter said.

"When Police have cordoned off the yard, the man has walked towards them carrying a beer bottle and a pair of barbecue tongs.

"He has ignored police and continued to walk towards them in a threatening manner and officers have had deploy their taser before he was restrained and placed into the back of the police van."

A 38-year-old man Wynnum man was charged with wilful damage and wilful exposure and will appear in the Wynnum Magistrates Court later this month.

Originally published as Naked man armed with tongs tasered by police

crime police taser

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        260 council childcare centres rescued and preschool’s free

        premium_icon 260 council childcare centres rescued and preschool’s free

        Education Mass closure of council childcare centres has been avoided and preschool will be free for six months under a $133 million state government rescue package.

        NORPA secures four-year funding

        premium_icon NORPA secures four-year funding

        News THE Federal Government confirmed $1,295,000 over four years for NORPA from 2021.

        EXPERT TIPS: Best way to do your shopping during pandemic

        premium_icon EXPERT TIPS: Best way to do your shopping during pandemic

        News HOW often should you sanitise your hands? Can the virus survive on items you’ve...

        NAMED: Shocking white collar crimes on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon NAMED: Shocking white collar crimes on the Northern Rivers

        News REVEALED: We name the white collar criminals who have secretly stolen thousands of...