Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Mykaela Jay loved performing and it fuelled her music ambition

Adam Daunt
14th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE thought that Mykaela Jay’s Year 12 ensemble could be her final music performance left a sinking feeling within her.

“At the end of our HSC, we have a big performance with all our HSC pieces and it goes for four nights and you become really close as a musical unit and play in a big band,” she said.

“On the last night, my music teacher said this might be the last time that any of us perform on a stage and I was like ‘No, I want to do this again and again and forever’.”

From that moment, Mykaela kept playing live gigs while also honing her craft at Southern Cross University in their music program in order to become a professional musician.

Mykaela said her musical passion was fuelled at a young age in a house filled with music.

“I grew up in a household where music was everywhere — it was in the living room, in the afternoon, making dinner, when I was going to sleep. It was a part of everything,” she said.

“I remember listening to Casimir Pulaski Day by Sufjan Stevens — it really moved me and I was like ‘I want to write a song like that’ so I wrote my first song that day and I’ve kept doing that since.”

That family influence remains important to Mykaela today with her brother, Liam Baillie, playing bass in her Northern Rivers’ band and helping arrange the strings arrangement on her forthcoming debut album, Mother Dearest, which will be released later this year.

“Your band already feels like your family, so to have your family actually in it is great and he’s (LIam) a really talented musician in his own right,” Mykaela said.

“Playing on stage with your sibling and you know each other so well, you can look over and they’ve playing something that you joked about in rehearsal and your laughing and everyone on stage can share that moment.”

While some people envisage playing stadium tours as an end goal, Mykaela just wants to create an enjoyable creative space for all.

“One of the things I love is to see a musician who is in love with what they’re doing and I can’t think of anything better in my life than being at that stage,” Mykaela said.

northernrivers community northernriverscoronavirus northernriversmusic
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Moo van makes meat deliveries more fun

        premium_icon Moo van makes meat deliveries more fun

        News LOSS of club and pub trade forces butcher to diversify business in times of home isolation.

        DON’T ARGUE: COVID-19 fines after police cop abuse, lies

        premium_icon DON’T ARGUE: COVID-19 fines after police cop abuse, lies

        Crime It seems arguing the point won't help your cause with police

        Musicians feel the ’big blow’ of coronavirus

        premium_icon Musicians feel the ’big blow’ of coronavirus

        News Local musicians doing big things have had their plans disrupted

        Seedling donations support koala care groups

        premium_icon Seedling donations support koala care groups

        News THOUSANDS of seedlings will help support koala care groups thanks to this generous...