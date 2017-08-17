My right as a feminist to be on The Bachelor?

I THOUGHT we were supposed to be eradicating the gender pay gap, sexist language and subservience to the patriarchy?

Then why oh why are we allowing shows like The Bachelor on our television sets? In what universe is it appropriate for a stud to be choosing from a fawning harem of women, who see no problem in pitting themselves against each other for his attention?

I feel utterly helpless.

My 15-year-old daughter loves this show. The fact is, it is so shameful I can see why she is addicted.

Are these women for real? Where do they even manage to find these people?

I try to put myself in their position: I am so desperate to find my soul mate I am prepared to let him test out a number of potentially better prospects than myself in a weekly ritualised humiliation of: will he or won't he give me a rose.

I accept he will kiss each and every one of us during a series in test run dates and rate me accordingly.

And if I squeal and play my damsel in distress act before proving how far I will jump for him (literally out of a plane) I might be deemed worthy of a little extra time in his brilliant presence.

But it will all be worth it, you know. If, oh if, I manage to be the last squeeze standing, the object is: he will want to marry me.

Those female executives at Channel 10 are so clever.