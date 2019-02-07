Menu
Ash calls himself The Friendly Pirate.
MKR’s Ash reveals what’s under his eye patch

by Andrew Bucklow
7th Feb 2019 9:24 AM

WARNING: Graphic image.

The My Kitchen Rules contestant known as the Friendly Pirate has revealed what's behind his eye patch.

Ash Keillah, who only has one eye, is competing on the Channel 7 reality show with his fiance, Stacey Allen.

In a deleted scene, some of the MKR contestants asked Keillah if they could get a peek behind his patch, and he happily obliged.

Ash reveals what's under his eye patch.

In this season's first episode, the surfer from Byron Bay opened up about how he lost his eye 10 years ago.

"I was at a party and two blokes started fighting," he explained. "It didn't have anything to do with me. I was trying to stop it.

"And the guy threw a glass and tried to get someone else and got me. Ended up taking my eye out."

Over the next 12 months Keillah underwent a series of operations to try and repair his eye, but he was in constant pain and doctors could only regain about 10 per cent of his vision.

"It kept me out of the surf which was making me crazy," he said on MKR.

"And I just said, 'Get my eye out, I want to get back in the water'."

Keillah has managed to turn the incident into a positive, telling other contestants, "It definitely changed me for the better".

"I wouldn't change a thing. Can I say this? I'm happy I lost my eye!"

 

My Kitchen Rules contestants Stacey and Ash. Picture: Christian Gilles

Keillah and Allen met six years ago after he'd lost his eye, and Allen told The Daily Telegraphshe didn't even question it.

"I just thought he must have had a surf injury or something," Allen said.

"But just after we met I do remember sending him a message saying 'I'll keep an eye out for you' and as soon as I hit send I was like 'you didn't just send a message to a guy with one eye saying I'll keep an eye out,' but it was just the beginning of many jokes."

My Kitchen Rules continues at 7pm on Sunday on Channel 7

