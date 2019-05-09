Kevin Hogan at his campaign launch.

Kevin Hogan at his campaign launch.

IT WAS wonderful to officially launch my campaign last Sunday.

Thanks to everyone who came to show their support.

Also to the many who sent messages of support.

I take my role in representing our community very seriously.

I am not into Canberra games.

I say what I believe and I do what I say.

That's why I moved to the cross bench as a Nationals MP.

I did not like the revolving door that the position of Prime Minister had become, seven in 11 years, and neither did my community.

That's also why I called for a Royal Commission into petrol prices and the behaviour of the major supermarkets towards farmers.

My integrity is everything to me.