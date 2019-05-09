Menu
Kevin Hogan at his campaign launch.
'My integrity is everything to me'

by Kevin Hogan MP
9th May 2019 10:42 AM

IT WAS wonderful to officially launch my campaign last Sunday.

Thanks to everyone who came to show their support.

Also to the many who sent messages of support.

I take my role in representing our community very seriously.

I am not into Canberra games.

I say what I believe and I do what I say.

That's why I moved to the cross bench as a Nationals MP.

I did not like the revolving door that the position of Prime Minister had become, seven in 11 years, and neither did my community.

That's also why I called for a Royal Commission into petrol prices and the behaviour of the major supermarkets towards farmers.

My integrity is everything to me.

