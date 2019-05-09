Dog food urgently recalled over plastic fears

MARS Petcare Australia has issued an urgent recall for a limited number of My Dog packets due to plastic potentially being inside them.

The company issued the recall for the My Dog Beef and Liver 100g, 12 packs after plastic entered the food during the production process.

The only product affected is batch code "84901WOD51 BEST BEFORE: 06 DEC 2020".

"The health and wellbeing of Australian pets is our number one priority, and while we have not received any reports of injury or illness associated with the affected product, we believe it is the right thing to do to recall it," Mars Petcare said in a statement.

"We encourage consumers who have purchased affected product to discard the food or return it to the retailer for a full refund or exchange."

The company said it was working with all Australian retailers that sell the popular dog food brand to pull the product from its shelves.

"We understand that this recall may be concerning for pet owners, however no other My Dog varieties or batches are affected by the recall, and owners will still be able to find unaffected product on shelf," the company added.

The individual and six pack My Dog trays were not affected.

Pet owners can check the best before date on the side of the food trays to make sure it came from a 12 pack.

If the date stamp is 06/12/20, consumers are warned that the tray could be affected and should be discarded or returned to the retailer.

Mars Petcare, which also owns Pedigree and Whiskas, said it takes its "responsibility to pets and their owners seriously".

Consumers are encouraged to call the company's customer care team on 1800 640 111 for more information.