Musicians feel the ’big blow’ of coronavirus

Ben Wilson beileves people are embracing creativity and moving to promote album launches during the pandemic.

Ben Wilson beileves people are embracing creativity and moving to promote album launches during the pandemic.

Musicians across the Northern Rivers have found their plans disrupted as coronavirus (COVID-19) closes borders, stops live gigs, and puts a halt to touring life in general.

Many musicians, including Ben Wilson, had album launches coming up.

"We all have part time day jobs which keep us going, but we normally supplement our income with gigs and busking," he said.

"We are upbeat about our creativity and loving what we do, but financially, we're all finding it hard - a lot of belt-tightening going on."

He said while it had been devastating and many had lost their main source of income, the creativity and online connectivity between fans and bands had seen some hope among the musical community.

"I'm doing live streaming on my facebook page and I'm organizing an online album launch where people can reserve themselves a copy of my new album, while watching me play live online, via the donation function."

From Crisis to Collapse guitarist, Chad Ellis, said they had several gigs lined up including major international support slots and were disappointed to have to cancel.

"It is obviously a big blow because gigs are lined up several months in advance and bands rely on those gigs for merch sales," he said.

For Nedlands Studio owner, Ned Cain the virus came as a rude shock and meant proactively halting bands coming into the rehearsal studio to ensure safety and social distancing.

"It is a great shame and I know all of the bands really look forward to getting together at our studio and forget about the world while they rock out, but due to new laws and prioritising the safety of our community, we closed our doors.

"We are using this time to do some work in our existing studio and build a brand new one so when 'Big Rona' passes we are ready to rock again."

He urged people to support the bands in our local community by sharing their music, and buying their music and merch online.