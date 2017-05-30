21°
Musical tribute to flood volunteers released

Hamish Broome
| 30th May 2017 5:30 AM
Songwriter honours flood volunteers who helped their neighbours.
Songwriter honours flood volunteers who helped their neighbours. Clive Franklin

LISMORE songwriter Simon Thomas was so moved by the kindness of strangers following the devastating March 31 flood, he wrote a song about them.

The song's title, Flood Boat Fanny, was inspired by a woman the songwriter and guitarist watched paddling her canoe from flooded home to home, offering people and their pets and valuables safe passage.

Mr Thomas, who travels the world when he isn't at home in Lismore, said he drew on the city and the wider region's hotbed of musical talent to record and produce the song.

The song is available to buy at iTunes and other online music sites, with all proceeds going towards the Lismore City Council flood relief appeal.

You can also listen to the song on YouTube.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore floods simon thomas songwriter volunteers

