Music in the city

ONE OF the great things about our town, is the music.

I went to a show at the Town Hall where Paul McDermott and his friend Gatesy sang gorgeous harmonies, played with a delighted and highly entertained audience.

At the end of the show, instead of a stage-based encore, they urged the crowd to go outside and on the steps of the Town hall, led a singing session with the mob that was so enheartening and rich everyone had a smile on their face.

What a delicious night, what a feast of music and community.

Afterwards my friend and I walked home in the dark and peaceful streets. Our spirits were elated. The moon hung low in the trees as we walked past the stilled playground.

Everything was tranquil. Despite the world and all its terrors and upsets, this was moment where music had spread joy and our hearts were singing.

This is one of Lismore's charms. There always music is some shape on the streets. The regular buskers turn up to their spots and contribute to the narrative of the town with their music.

On any day in town you might see the regular players: the accordion, the guitar, the singing wine glasses, the pan pipes, the violin and, my favourite, the cello.

Soon it will be Christmas and with the season come clusters of teenagers singing and playing different instruments delivering Christmas carols with various degrees of skill.

Good, bad, indifferent, to my mind it doesn't matter. You don't have to like them all, you can walk past, or you can stop and listen. Up to you.

Even give a little money if you dare. It all adds up.

We have all sorts of music in the cafes and bars and pubs. We have it on the street and we are blessed by great shows at the Town Hall that swing by for one night only.

If we get up off the couch we get to see great talent, without the hassle of city traffic and parking issues. We are lucky.

And then to be able to walk home happy in the tranquil, tree lined streets. Not bad, really. Not bad at all.