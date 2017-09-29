Music hath charms to fight cancer

31°
SINCE she was 13 years old Helen Spurgeon has been playing the oboe.

Her paid job is in marketing for a radiology business but any chance she can get she plays her classical music.

"I play in the local orchestra and I create opportunities to play as well,” she said.

"I had been thinking it would be good to do something with my music that helps the community, such as in the fight for cancer.”

That's when she received a "flash of inspiration” and Classics for Cancer was born.

"I work in the industry where I see plenty of people with cancer,” Ms Spurgeon said.

The night will be an intimate classical chamber music concert with enought tickets for 170 people.

It will include a program of duets, quartets and sextets by Vivaldi, Puccini, Bach, Gershwin and many more

"Money raised will be split between Our House and Cancer Compassionate Fund Inc,” Ms Spurgeon said.

"Last year we raised $8,000 and were able to give both charities $4,000 each.

"This year I'd like to aim higher.”

The concert will be held on October 22 at 3pm at the Pidcock Theatre, St John's School Woodlawn, Lismore.

There will be refreshments and raffles as well.

Tickets will be on sale at $30 each online at www.trybooking.com/PCMZ.

If you are unable to come you can also make a donation at the same website.

For further information you can email classicsforcancer@gmail.com or phone 66202705.

