Mungo shows he's a true Aussie battler

OUT AND ABOUT: Political commentator Mungo MacCallum and partner Jenny Garrett enjoy an outing recently with their dogs Tex and Ruby Star.

HIS ancestors were described as 'lunatic aristocrats' by the late Gough Whitlam and with the name Mungo MacCallum carried through five generations, there was no hiding his family name.

Not that the political commentator with the middle name Wentworth would be likely to want to hide anyway.

The local resident has been writing a political column for this paper since the 1990s, regardless of newspaper ownership, and said he will go on writing for as long as he can.

Mr MacCallum is facing the ultimate challenge, however, as only two days after the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president (it seems fitting that this major political milestone is the reference point) he was advised that his recently diagnosed prostate cancer has spread through the bloodstream and into lymph nodes and a hip bone.

"I was first diagnosed with throat cancer just three years ago and had the operation in April 2014,” he said.

"15 hours continuous surgery, larynx and pharynx removed and a throat reconstructed from a flab of my arm and a stripped out artery.”

Intensive chemo and radio therapy followed for six weeks which resulted in two heart attacks.

"I have a voice prosthesis which allows me to speak after a fashion but leaves me very breathless,” he said.

The latest spread of cancer, which is not curable, means Mr MacCallum will receive palliative treatment through radio and hormone therapy.

"Obviously it has not been much fun - no more radio or tv work and rather less writing than I would like,” Mr MacCallum said.

"No more travel, swimming and very little walking.

"But I still garden and cook a bit, and I have family and dogs, also a pleasant home environment - after five separate intensive care wards this is worth having.”

Along with partner Jenny Garrett and dogs Tex and Ruby Star Mr MacCallum still manages to get out, as the photo above shows, and he is appreciative of the support he has received.

"I have had considerable support from just about everyone I know and a lot of people I don't know, but who have either read me or listened to me over the years,” he said.

"When my death was erroneously reported a couple of years ago I thoroughly enjoyed the 15 minutes of fame.”

Mr MacCallum said despite all his health issues, he intends to go on writing for as long as possible.

"It is part of me, and perhaps the most important part. I would literally be lost without it,” he said.

"I have no fear of death - I'm a rusted on atheist. But I regret the idea of dying - children and grandchildren I would like to see more of, and of course unfinished business.”

There is one thing that Mr MacCallum, a die-hard critic of conservative politics, does not regret.

"At least I outlasted the Abbott years,” he said.