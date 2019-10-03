Mum’s vile slur at future daughter-in-law

One of the mums on Channel 7's Bride and Prejudice dropped a vile swear word that needed to be bleeped out. Picture: Channel 7.

WARNING: Offensive language.

It's the reality show that unearths the most dysfunctional in-laws in the nation - and Wednesday's first episode of Bride & Prejudice: The Forbidden Weddings season three didn't disappoint.

But during one particularly fiery discussion between an engaged couple and the groom's mother, a vile insult was dropped without provocation.

Lashing out at her potential daughter-in-law, mother Laurelle appeared to call the 21-year-old the c-word.

Mum Laurelle from Bride and Prejudice was visibly enraged when talking to her daughter-in-law. Picture: Channel 7.

Throughout the episode, we were introduced to four of the eight couples we'll follow in the lead-up to each of their televised weddings - nuptials that do not have the blessing of their parents.

But for one particular couple and a furious mother-in-law, their differences may prove too large to overcome.

Groom Nathan's mother Laurelle simply can't understand what he sees in Codie-Lea - the mother of her granddaughter.

In fact, she thinks she's a "plastic b***h" and says flat-out that she'll "never accept her".

Early in the episode, she had said in a to-camera interview: "If she was on fire, I wouldn't even spit on her.

"I hate her guts."

Codie-Lea and Nathan’s sit-down with Laurelle went absolutely nowhere. Picture: Channel 7.

Chatting to the couple about their upcoming wedding, the mother shook with anger as she described just what she didn't like about Codie-Lea.

"You're plastic. Everything on you is fake. Fake hair, fake boobs, fake eyelashes, fake tan," Laurelle spat at her potential daughter-in-law.

But it was when Codie-Lea tried to defend herself that Laurelle really exploded, launching a furious rant in which she appeared to drop the C-word on national television.

The insult was bleeped by the network.

"I've always treated you with respect," Codie-Lea rebutted, further pressing the mother on her opinion: "Why don't you like me? Because I'm too truthful and I say it how it is?," she asked.

"You're not truthful, you're a plastic c***," Laurelle responded.

Laurelle dropped the vile insult when Codie-Lea tried to defend herself. Picture: Channel 7.

Here, Nathan, 25, stepped in, telling his mother: "I think that's a bit far, you're acting like a child."

But it was Laurelle who had the last word: "I will never accept you Codie. I will never accept you," she said, maintaining that she won't be attending the wedding.

Elsewhere in the episode, we met couples Milly and Micah, Jess and Jo Jo and James and Tori - all battling unimpressed parents on one side of the couple.

Bri de and Prejudice continues on Thursday night at 7.30pm on Channel 7