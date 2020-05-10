Mum’s genius grocery hack saves $173

With many Australian families feeling the pinch at the moment, one Aussie mum has revealed her simple trick for creating multiple dinners using one key ingredient.

Savvy mum Alicia shared all of the dinners she whips up using a 10kg pack of chicken breast worth $79, detailing the meals in a post on popular Facebook page.

"10kg of breast for $79. Managed to make up 30 chicken sticks (satay and honey soy), 15 Kievs, 22 Schnitzels, 20 crumbed tenders and 5 breasts for whatever," Alicia wrote on Budgeting, Food, Savings Ideas, Life Help Australia Facebook page.

Mum Alicia made all this with just $79 worth of chicken breast. Picture: Budgeting, Food, Savings Ideas, Life Help Australia/Facebook

Alicia claims if she had bought those items pre-made, it would have cost her $252 in total.

But with her chicken breast bulk buy? " … three hours and a saving of $173," Alicia wrote.

Her post received a lot of support from other group members, who admired her efforts and admitted, "It's certainly a saving."

"We bag up similar to you, it's such a massive saver!" added another Facebook user.

Bulk buying expensive ingredients (like meat) and meal prepping can save you big on time and money.

y shopping around for the best deals and buying meat in bulk, shoppers can trim quite a bit off their grocery bill and over time, it all adds up.

And advocates for meal prepping say it's a lifesaver to avoid both overeating and blowing your grocery budget.

Dietitian and nutritionist Leanne Ward - who pulled together an entire week's worth of meals for under $40 - less than $5.50 a day - says dedicating Sundays to meal prepping for the week can save you big on time and money.

"You won't find $15 avo toast here, but you'll definitely find filling and tasty meals that will keep your mind and body fuelled," says Leanne.

