Mum's 'creepy' bespoke ring is grossing everybody out

The bespoke ring includes her breast milk and her baby’s hair. Source: Facebook

The bespoke ring includes her breast milk and her baby’s hair. Source: Facebook

It's not that unusual these days for people to put bodily bits or fluids into the design of their own personal jewellery.

To the point that it would have to be pretty extreme to really get people really riled up.

Or so you would think…

It's really not that bizarre to have your very own fluids or body parts embedded in a piece of jewellery - says me who has never even remotely considered the notion.

However, I do work in the online world, so I have a pretty good idea.

But when one mum shared her unique design - people lost their s**t, disproportionally so IMO.

She proudly revealed that she'd incorporated her breast milk and her baby's hair into one ring.

The oval-shaped stone is white, with strands of the little one's brunette locks clearly visible.

The ring was uploaded onto Facebook group That's It I'm Ring Shaming, the person branded it "horrible" and that the idea of breast milk rings "blew their mind".

I mean surely there's worse… like crusty toenails or underarm hair… not to mention the hair downstairs *vom

Well, not according to the shameless ring shamers (see what I did there?) in the group.One branded it "the worst one yet", adding it was "creepy".

Another person said: "I don't see anything weird / wrong with breast milk jewellery but I definitely hate the hair.

Someone else said to have both in there was tad too much.

"Like a hair ring or a breast milk pick one."

"Hair AND breast milk? All this ring needs is a baby tooth inside of it, and voila! You've got the MLM mom version of the Deathly Hallows," another quipped.

Most commenters didn't hold back: "Every part of this is disgusting."

Another couldn't make any sense of it: "Why do people think that stuff made out of body fluids is cute? Yes, that includes their kids… lol."

"Why don't you just get a punk ring too, to remind you how you got your crotch goblin in the first place," one added.

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.