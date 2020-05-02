Mum’s $10 ‘underboob’ dress shocker

A mum has hit out at an online retailer after she bought a bodycon dress which didn't even cover her boobs.

Fashion fan Amy Kerr bought a black 'underbust' style dress from PrettyLittleThing for £5 ($AU10), but was left showing a bit more than she bargained for when she slipped into it, as her chest was completely exposed.

While the UK woman has seen the funny side of her X-rated fashion fail, she still took to Twitter to complain and call out the brand's "ridiculous" sizing, The Sun reports.

She shared a snap on the social media platform, comparing the model shot on the shopping site to her own attempt to wear the dress.

"PLT dresses are smart like," she captioned the post.

A woman in the UK got the shock of her life when she ordered this dress online and tried it on. Picture: Twitter / @aamykerr

She claimed she even went three sizes bigger than normal to try and accommodate her recently enhanced chest and the store's notoriously unpredictable sizing.

"I bought THREE SIZES UP from my usual cos I know what they're like," she added.

"Even before I had boobs this wouldn't have covered my nipples. Their sizing is a shambles."

She claimed the dress must have been made incorrectly, as she ordered another 'underboob' style outfit on the same day which fit her perfectly.

"I bought this from plt the same day. Both stated 'underboob' - this is also 3 sizes smaller than that dress. . ."

"I think mine was made wrong cos the cut is SO high. . . . You'd have to be 4 foot tall for it to fit."

She said it didn’t cover he breasts and complained to the brand about its sizing. Picture: Twitter / @aamykerr

Her post has since gone viral racking up more than 85,000 likes and 7000 retweets, as people claimed the outfit would look better on a child.

One person said: "Get some cute pasties and you're good to go girl."

Another wrote: "I've never ordered from PLT. Too many horror stories plus I'd be too fat for their clothes. I stick to Amazon. Never let me down."

Another said: "Your boobs would have to be level with your shoulders for this to fit... Either a design flaw or very bad sizing."

While one said: "The top bit looks like it would barely cover a five-year-old's chest let alone an adult it's so short."

In response, the mum shared a snap of her five-year-old son modelling the frock, claiming: "Fits him better than it fit me that's for sure."

Here is the dress on a 5 year old for comparison purposes pic.twitter.com/3ah6cokeLV — Ak (@aamykerr) April 30, 2020

While another shopper replied saying she had the dress and loved it, sharing a photo of herself in it.

"Looks so good on you!!" the mum replied. "I think mine was made wrong cos the cut is SO high."

I have this dress and i love it @OfficialPLT pic.twitter.com/sgmj9VfgCq — meemz (@mimikrz) May 1, 2020

PLT also commented on the snap, saying: "Hey, we're so sorry to see this.

"Please drop us a DM so we can look into this for you."

The Sun has contacted the UK based brand PrettyLittleThing for a comment.

It's not the first time PrettyLittleThing has been roasted online for allegedly failing to deliver what it promises.

Last year, Niamh O'Donnell, from the UK, ordered $372 worth of goodies from the fashion retailer but nothing fit - and the only thing that did "resembled a bin bag".

Taking to Twitter, the 20-year-old shared a photo of her in the "black satin v bar drape bodycon dress", which sells for $46.

Niamh ODonnell, 20 was horrified after her dress left her looking like she’d worn a ‘bin bag’. Picture: Twitter

"When the PrettyLittleThing order doesn't quite meet expectations," Niamh, a trainee accountant, captioned the snap - which was pretty quickly dubbed the "world's worst" online fashion fail.

