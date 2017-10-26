BEFORE AND AFTER: Mum’s stunning body transformation

A mum has revealed her incredible transformation after losing 32kgs that she gained after having five children.

Angela Dandeker had spent years growing and nurturing her babies and, although she had a supportive husband, she was always tired.

She blames eating too much processed food and not getting quality rest for her weight gain, that left her feeling unhappy with her body.

"I was exhausted and would wake feeling like I'd not been to sleep," she told news.com.au. "I had a really sore back and would dread the thought of how I would feel 10 years down the track."

So when her fifth baby was just six-weeks-old, she decided to take action.

An Aussie mum-of-five has transformed her body after dropping 32kg.

Angela Dandeker was about to turn 40 and felt she was no longer taking care of herself as she prioritised her kids.

"I was heading towards my 40th birthday the following year and I thought, this is it. This is my season to put my health first and start taking care of myself."

Angela had gestational diabetes with two of her pregnancies, and was concerned about her future health and having enough energy to take care of her children.

"I was neglecting myself while taking care of others like most busy mums out there, and it just doesn't work long term," she said.

So in July 2017 she started using the Sweat With Kayla Itsines app, doing Kayla's BBG exercise program from home three times a week.

Angela lost 15kg in the first 10 weeks, revealing the program helped her fall in love with exercise.

"It changed my body and I truly love it," she said.

"I also started running with my friend Gabrielle and have gone from only being able to run 300m to since finishing a half and a full marathon."

But she didn't stop there. Changes to her diet were crucial in achieving her results too.

"I also ditched processed food and added sugars and started eating simple fresh food and drinking water," she said.

"It worked for me because I was choosing to love myself healthy and not hate myself thin."

Angela lost 30kg in that first year, and has lost 32kg in total - going from a size 16 (XL) to a size 8 (XS).

But the results are about so much more than clothes for Angela.

"It's changed my entire life. My energy levels as a 40-year-old mum-of-five are greater than I had in my life before kids.

"My health is my priority and it makes every other part of my life easier and more enjoyable because of that.

"I enjoy my daily exercise and I am stronger than I ever thought possible. I ran my first half marathon November 2018 and my first marathon in January of this year."

Using the Sweat With Kayla Itsines app, the mum shed 32kgs.

Even more incredibly, Angela has seen her own self-care create a ripple effect around her, sharing her journey on Instagram and on her website with workout friend, Gabrielle and Angela.

"It's been an amazing experience to be a part of something that has inspired other women to prioritise their health," she says.

"I get daily messages from women all over the world on my Instagram account and I'm extremely grateful for the love and support. My husband and children have supported and cheered me on the entire way."

Angela's advice to others who want to achieve what she has is to be kind to yourself and start where you are.

"Life is all about seasons and where you are at right now is not a reflection on you as a person it's just where life has taken you," she says.

"You are worthy of being happy and healthy and you deserve to feel on top of the world. Being able to take care of your body with nutrition and exercise is a gift not punishment. Start filling your day with positive thoughts, positive habits and positive people."

The hard work and discipline has been more than worth it, with results beyond anything Angela could have imagined.

"I had no idea that this level of energy or happiness existed and it's worth every single sore muscle, sweaty workout and majorly tough runs to get here!" she said.

Angela, along with her friend Gabrielle, encourage women to 'Love Yourself Strong' on their website, and they also host social media events where they can get together with their followers to share their stories and hear others.

Angela's Instagram page says she's "using every day to be my healthiest happiest self!" And she's determined to take lots of other mums along for the ride.

