Menu
Login
Health

Comedian faked cancer for $83,000

by Dan Hall
9th Apr 2019 3:25 PM

This is the face of a woman charged with pretending to have cancer to fraudulently raise more than $82,000 in cash from generous members of the public who donated to fund her "treatment".

Nicole Elkabbas was investigated by detectives who questioned whether she actually had the deadly illness that she claimed to have in an online fundraising campaign.

Nicole Elkabbas said she needed money to pay for cancer treatment. Picture: INS News
Nicole Elkabbas said she needed money to pay for cancer treatment. Picture: INS News

The 40-year-old mum, who was known for her appearances on TV as a comedian, was charged on April 5 with six counts of fraud between February and August 2018 during which time she was said to have wrongly accepted £45,350 ($A83,133) from compassionate donors.

Like the notorious cancer fraudster Ellen Danagher, who was convicted of scamming her own siblings out of £21,000 ($A38,496) by claiming to have bowel cancer, Elkabbas will appear in court to have her claims of having the disease scrutinised by lawyers.

Elkabbas, from Broadstairs in Kent, has been given police bail pending a court appearance on May 2 before Margate magistrates.

The 40-year-old mum was known for her appearances on TV as a comedian.
The 40-year-old mum was known for her appearances on TV as a comedian.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "A Thanet woman has been charged with fraudulently accepting £45,350 in donations for an illness she allegedly did not have.

"Nicole Elkabbas is charged with six counts of fraud following an investigation by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

"She is alleged to have falsely claimed to have required treatment for cancer in order to receive donations from members of the public between February and August 2018."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

cancer editors picks

Top Stories

    New Member for Lismore reflects on her win

    New Member for Lismore reflects on her win

    Community Having won a successful campaign to become Lismore's new member of The NSW parliament, Janelle Saffin reflects on her new role

    Tribute to Thomas

    Tribute to Thomas

    Community 'Can't hope to remember names like Thomas, but I never forget faces'

    Our diverse region gets a new representative

    Our diverse region gets a new representative

    Community 'important the community is aware of what it believes in'

    Community leaders gather in solidarity after Christchurch

    Community leaders gather in solidarity after Christchurch

    Community Humanity is about promoting how we differ