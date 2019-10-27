Menu
HAVE YOU SEEN THIS GIRL: Kaylee-Ann Carfantan is missing, she was last seen in Toowoomba.
News

Mum pleads for help to find daughter last seen at school

Ellen Ransley
27th Oct 2019 11:50 AM | Updated: 1:30 PM

A MOTHER is pleading for help to find her missing daughter, who she fears could be anywhere in Queensland.

According to Sara Carfantan, her daughter Kaylee-Anne is missing. She was last seen when Ms Carfantan dropped her 15-year-old daughter at Harristown High, in Toowoomba, on October 25.

"She didn't make school," she said.

"She is believed to possibly be around the Bayside area (Tingalpa), with a 17-year-old boy known to her. If anyone see her with a boy or by herself, please contact Policelink on 131444 or myself via Facebook.

"Having said this, she could be anywhere in South East Queensland. She is a beautiful young girl and I just would like her home. She's turned her phone off."

The girl has connections to Roma, but has not been seen in the town, and police confirmed to Ms Carfantan she hadn't arrived via bus.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman confirmed she was still missing.

If you have any information about Kaylee-Anne's whereabouts, please contact Police.

