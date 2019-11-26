Mum had no idea Dad hid stolen $1600 computer in pram

A couple were ordered to pay compensation to a retailer after the boyfriend walk out from the store with a stolen computer tower hidden in the pram.

A GLADSTONE couple has been ordered to pay compensation to Harvey Norman after the boyfriend walk out from the store with a stolen computer tower hidden in the pram.

Co-accused parents Alexandra Denton and Adam Michael Jensen pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count each of stealing.

The court was told on October 30 the pair, both 22-years-old, walked into Harvey Norman right before school pick-up time to escape the heat while waiting for their child.

The pair had a pram, which Jensen was pushing while browsing the electronics section.

The court was told Jensen had a "brain explosion" when he saw a computer with no wires attached to anything, so he grabbed it and hid it in the pram.

The court was told Denton had no idea of her partner's offending until they left the saw and she saw the stolen computer.

The product was worth $1641.17. Neither of the pair made attempts to return the item and when questioned by police could not offer the location of the item.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield represented Denton and said her client's involvement was limited to the 22-year-old knowing about the theft until after the fact.

Ms Ditchfield said it left Denton in a situation where she would either "rat her partner out" or let it continue.

"She is mortified," Ms Ditchfield said.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client, Jensen, had not intended to steal the item and it was a "spontaneous" decision.

Neither of them had criminal history.

Denton was ordered to pay $640 in compensation and placed on a good behaviour bond for six months.

Jensen was ordered to pay $1000.17 in compensation and a $500 fine.

Convictions were not recorded.