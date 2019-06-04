Vegan mum dies after rejecting medical help

Katie Britton-Jordan died of breast cancer after rejecting hospital treatment in favour of a vegan diet. Picture: Facebook

A mum who rejected medical treatment in favour of going vegan after being diagnosed with breast cancer has died.

Katie Britton-Jordan discovered a lump while breastfeeding and was told she had stage 2a triple negative breast cancer in July 2016.

The then 37-year-old, from Dalbury Lees, Derbyshire in England turned down a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy in favour of holistic treatment, The Sun reports.

Katie, mum to five-year-old Delilah, fought the disease with alternative methods for three years before her death last weekend.

Her husband Neil confirmed she had passed away in a post on her Facebook page on the weekend.

He said: "It breaks my heart to be writing this but on Saturday 25th May, Katie, with the same grace and strength she handled herself through life, peacefully passed to the next.

"She was surrounded by family and friends and shrouded with love."

Neil also addressed Katie's choice to reject medical treatment.

"I know some people may have their own opinions on what Katie should or should not have done but whatever that is, it does not alter her bravery and dignity over the last 3yrs," he said.

Katie first noticed something was wrong when Delilah stopped breastfeeding from her left side and she wasn't producing the same amount of milk when pumping.

Then she noticed severe pain which seemed to get worse before spotting a small lump.

She went to her GP who didn't suspect anything sinister but sent her to Royal Derby Hospital for a scan just to be on the safe side.

A few weeks later, she got the devastating results which confirmed she had three tumours in her left breast.

She was advised that the best course of action was to remove the breast, followed by a course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Doctors said it was treatable, but without medical intervention she would die.

But after doing her own research, she decided to turn it down and take an alternative approach, adding that it was "the best option for me".

In 2017, the mum-of-one defended her decision to turn down medical treatment and change to a vegan diet.

She said: "I feel really fit and well and I'm still able to work and look after my daughter. My diet, which involves mainly raw fruit and vegetables, has really helped.

"If I had chemo, I think I would be almost bedridden. I have seen friends have chemotherapy and they are affected for life by it. It's horrible.

"You are poisoning your body. In my opinion, there are lots of options out there that I think are much more valuable than poisoning yourself."

As well as switching to a vegan diet, she also tried holistic supplements such as iodine rich brown seaweed, raw turmeric and black pepper capsules.

She had also tried hyperbaric oxygen chamber therapy, which involves breathing pure oxygen at higher than atmospheric pressures in an enclosed chamber.

It's said to cause oxygen to be absorbed by all body fluids, cells and tissues.

Dr Catherine Zollman, a GP for over 20 years and medical director of Penny Brohn UK, says that lifestyle and dietary changes alongside conventional treatments can increase the changes of long-term survival.

But she warns that in cases where treatment on the NHS (National Health Service) is potentially curative, it should be taken before the opportunity is missed.

"We've learned over 35 years of supporting people affected by cancer that you can combine the best of the lifestyle, dietary and complementary treatments alongside conventional treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and by doing this, you can reduce side effects, improve wellbeing and have a better chance of long-term survival," she told the Mail Online.

"In the case where the treatment offered on the NHS is potentially curative, treatment and monitoring are really important.

"If you miss that window, the potential for cure may no longer be there."

