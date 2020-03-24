Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gladstone Courthouse.
Gladstone Courthouse.
Crime

Mum cradles baby while awaiting her sentence

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Mar 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUM of seven cradling her sleeping baby remained seated while the magistrate handed down his sentence for her drug-related offences.

Deanna Claire Rodgers pleaded guilty to fail to take reasonable care of a syringe and two counts of possess utensils in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said on September 17 police conducted a search warrant at a Boyne Island address where they located clipseal bags with a crystal-like residue and a light bulb fashioned into a smoking utensil along with two syringes, one in its packaging and one with a clear liquid in it.

Rodgers told police the syringes were for her diabetic daughter but she could not explain why they were in the bathroom or what the liquid was.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her 43-year-old client had lost one of her seven children and quit work as a cleaner to focus on being there for her children.

She said the syringes were for her diabetic daughter and she usually put them away.

Rodgers was fined $550. No conviction was recorded.

gladstonecourts gladstone courts gladstonecrime gladstone crime
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Landlords in uncharted waters

        premium_icon Landlords in uncharted waters

        News LANDLORDS on the Northern Rivers and across the state are beginning to feel the impact of the coronavirus on their businesses.

        Renters facing hard times as job losses bite

        premium_icon Renters facing hard times as job losses bite

        Lifestyle Renters are staring down the barrel of some hard times due to new COVID-19 measures...

        Why the world is changing its views on sex

        premium_icon Why the world is changing its views on sex

        Lifestyle HOW one woman’s dynamic journey eventually led her to creating a highly successful...

        The personal trainer keeping Australia moving

        premium_icon The personal trainer keeping Australia moving

        Lifestyle ONE personal trainer from the Northern Rivers is all too aware how fear of the...