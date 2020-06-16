Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Mum confronts junkies outside home

16th Jun 2020 12:12 PM

 

A Melbourne mother who lives 10 minutes away from a controversial safe injecting room says she is terrified for her young son's safety after repeatedly confronting junkies shooting up outside her home.

Charlotte Spencer-Roy told Nine News drug use happens regularly in the laneway next to her East Melbourne home and that she had been physically assaulted by intravenous drug users multiple times.

In video shared with the broadcaster, Ms Spencer-Roy confronts two men who appear to be shooting up.

"Why are you choosing to inject here? This isn't the injecting room," she says.

One man replies, "Why? Because you gotta wait in a long queue there."

In another clip, the man filming tells two men to go to the nearby North Richmond injecting room, 1km away.

"It's too far, mate," one says. "I'm barred from there, I can't go in there."

Ms Spencer-Roy told Nine News her nine-year-old son Angus was traumatised, and once ran to his mum in tears after finding a man passed out in the laneway.

"He said, 'Mummy, mummy there's a dead body,'" she said.

"We're just fed up. It's really confronting and it's really scary when you've got a small child. It's a magnet. All of Victoria's drug problems have been dumped on our front doorstep."

A Victoria Police spokesperson said, "Police continue to conduct regular patrols in the East Melbourne area to detect and deter any criminal activities."

 

Originally published as Mum confronts junkies outside home

More Stories

drug addicts editors picks junkie mum street

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Framework’ needed for a collaborative return of weddings

        premium_icon ‘Framework’ needed for a collaborative return of weddings

        News “I understand the inherent risk at weddings and Byron Bay is the number one destination in Australia to get married.”

        Splendour pre-loved tickets on sale from today

        premium_icon Splendour pre-loved tickets on sale from today

        News The festival has been rescheduled to July 23-25, 2021

        NSW schools teach your kids how to speak fluent Greta

        premium_icon NSW schools teach your kids how to speak fluent Greta

        Education Education Department reviewing website after Greta Thunberg material published

        Public school standards slip across NSW

        premium_icon Public school standards slip across NSW

        News A new report paints a bleak picture of public schooling in NSW, revealing fewer...