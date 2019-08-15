Menu
Login
Police tape. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett
Police tape. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett
Crime

Mum charged over alleged child murder

15th Aug 2019 2:11 AM

A woman has been charged with murder following an investigation into the death of a child in the NSW Central West area earlier this month.

About 7.30pm on Thursday 1 August 2019, officers from Central West Police District attended a home on March Street, Orange, after receiving reports of a concern for welfare.

Officers gained access to the home where they found a three-year-old girl deceased, and her 40-year-old mother in a semi-conscious state.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene and the woman was taken to hospital and admitted for further treatment.

Following investigations, she was released from hospital and taken to Orange Police Station about 12pm yesterday.

The woman was charged with murder.

She was refused bail to appear at Orange Local Court today.

More Stories

child crime editors picks mum murder nsw orange police

Top Stories

    OPINION: Recognising our Naidoc stars

    OPINION: Recognising our Naidoc stars

    Opinion OPINION: Member for Page Kevin Hogan shares recognition of Naidoc recipients.

    Dig deep for farmers

    Dig deep for farmers

    News Help a farmer get through a dry winter

    Sweet, bright and in need of love

    Sweet, bright and in need of love

    Council News In The Doghouse: Meet Jess

    OPINION: Share joy, not gloomy stories

    OPINION: Share joy, not gloomy stories

    Opinion Dr Airdre Grant discusses jackets and gloomy tales