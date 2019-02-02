Mum’s ‘revolting’ hack slammed

A mum-of-two has been slammed after admitting she deliberately bought clothes to wear once and return them.

AN AUSSIE mum has been shamed for admitting she's been wearing and returning $300 dresses for nine years - because she doesn't want to wear the same outfit twice.

Mum-of-two Chelsea, from New South Wales, said she's worn and returned about 15 special-occasion frocks all ranging in price from $150 to over $300.

But while research show she's not alone, it hasn't stopped people from branding her hobby "disgusting" and "revolting".

Chelsea said she first returned a pre-worn outfit after a big party when she was just 16 as she "had no money".

Despite admitting to feeling guilty, it didn't stop her from doing it multiple times over the years, she told news.com.au.

"I try not to do it too often because I feel a bit bad about it. But (I will) if I have a special occasion like a hens' night or a wedding that I have to buy an outfit for," she said.

Revealing she'll only wear the outfit once before she returns, Chelsea said she did it "once every couple of months".

She claimed the key to returning the garment without getting busted is keeping it completely clean when you wear it - and definitely don't wash it. She makes sure she tucks any tags into outfit but will remove them if visible - and simply claim they broke off when she tried the garment on.

She claims her tactics have worked. Chelsea said she's never had a refund rejected and didn't appear to see much of an issue with her habit, because the stores weren't actually "losing money".

Chelsea’s tips included not washing the clothes and keeping the tags on where possible.

However, people haven't been very understanding of the cash-strapped mum's plight.

"Wearing and returning clothing after one wear is just disgusting!" a horrified social media user wrote.

Another added: "Suggesting that there's insurmountable pressure to buy new clothes for every event is a bit silly, and is just an excuse to justify bad behaviour!"

"How revolting for the person who eventually buys that dress that you've already had your sweaty body in it," another fumed.

But some agreed that it was a handy trick to use when struggling for money.

"I regularly wear dresses to more than one event," someone said.

The mum said pressures to look good at weddings and work events meant she was forced to think on her feet.

According to research from online deals website Finder, one in eight shoppers have bought clothes with the intention of wearing then returning them - with "cash-strapped millennials" being Australia's biggest offenders.

It's such a big problem, brands like ASOS are reportedly black-listing serial returners and even snooping on their social media accounts to see if the clothes have been worn on nights out.

In a statement sent to news.com.au ASOS Australia denied the claims, saying the reports weren't "strictly true" but would not comment further.

The fear of being caught out though doesn't seem to be enough to deter the 2.3 million Aussies who've admitted to buying clothes for a special engagement such as weddings, engagement parties, hen parties and other formal occasions, according to Finder.

