Multiple people have been shot in Hanau in Germany. Picture: Twitter
News

Multiple people dead in mass shooting

20th Feb 2020 10:40 AM | Updated: 10:54 AM

 

Multiple people have been killed after a shooting in a West German town.

Eight people are dead and five more are injured after a gunman reportedly opened fire on a shisha bar located in the town centre of Hanau, near Frankfurt. The BBC said reports were emerging of a possible second shooting at a different shisha bar also in Hanau.

The suspect fled from the scene following the attack, according to officials. No one has been arrested.

 

More to come

crime germany shooting

