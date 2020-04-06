Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEXT STAGE: A development application has been lodged for the next stage of the ongoing Waterford Park Estate development in Goonellabah. Photo: Supplied
NEXT STAGE: A development application has been lodged for the next stage of the ongoing Waterford Park Estate development in Goonellabah. Photo: Supplied
News

Multi-million G-bah estate continues to expand

Jackie Munro
6th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DEVELOPMENT application for the next stage of a Goonellabah estate development is now on public exhibition.

Lismore City Council received the application last month from Newton Denny Chapelle to undertake a subdivision to create three additional residential lots as well as a park at Acacia Ave in Goonellabah.

The DA has an estimated cost of $450,000 and will also include creation of a new park, extension of the road network and associated infrastructure services and filling of the existing natural gully.

According to the application, the proposed additional residential lots, together with the new park, will form stage 9 of the Waterford Park Estate subdivision.

The estate is being developed on a cleared macadamia farm located off Oliver Ave in Goonellabah.

The 16-stage development, which is opposite the Lismore Workers Sports Club and near Holland St, consists of 234 residential lots, with stage 8 recently released.

According to websites realestate.com and Domain, Waterford Park Estate's stage 8 lots are selling for between $195,000 - $215,000.

The development application is on public exhibition on the Lismore City Council's website until May 6, 2020.

development application lismore city council new development northern rivers councils northern rivers real estate waterford park estate
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        So, your housemate won’t follow the COVID-19 rules

        premium_icon So, your housemate won’t follow the COVID-19 rules

        News WHAT do you do if your housemate refuses to abide by social distancing rules, wash their hands or avoid social gatherings?

        Ballina man who stole car carrying a baby appeals sentence

        premium_icon Ballina man who stole car carrying a baby appeals sentence

        News THE man had previously been disqualified from driving until May 2040.

        How Greta Thunberg inspired Byron hardcore band’s new song

        premium_icon How Greta Thunberg inspired Byron hardcore band’s new song

        News Byron-based band are back after a three-year music-making hiatus.

        Be prepared to wait for a flu jab as vaccine stalls

        premium_icon Be prepared to wait for a flu jab as vaccine stalls

        News NSW Health urged everyone who can be vaccinated to do so