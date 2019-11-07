Muddling through works as motto

VERANDA TALK: I am muddling through on a diet of reality television, streamed series and things that make me laugh.

I HAVE a book on the shelf called Susan Muddles Through.

This seems to be as good a life motto as any and more achievable than: You can achieve anything you want!

You can have anything you desire if you focus hard enough.

You can do anything as long as you have the passion, the drive, the focus, and the support - you get the gist.

And I do agree that to get anywhere you need determination, a dash of luck and the bloody mindedness to carry you through periods of boredom, despair and is-this-really-worth-it-ness.

I would add it does help to be physically strong, well-connected and monied.

I do aspire to be highly organised, uber efficient, goal oriented and achieving as indicated by all the motivational speeches and quotes, but the truth is all I do my rotten little best and sometimes I am more successful than others.

Mostly I muddle through

Is that what most people do? They set a course and aim for it and hope for the best?

Our lives unfurl in front of us.

Sometimes in unexpected ways, sometimes good (e.g. Lottery win/finding love etc) sometimes bad (accident/death/loss of love) and the best laid plans can get tipped up.

It happens all the time.

Life offers its twists and turns: You meet a stranger, you come across a treasure map (hopefully a nice pirate one with a drawing of remote island in the South Seas and a cross on it saying things like here be dragons and here lies the treasure), you are given something - and so it goes and basically you muddle through making the best of it.

(Or you go to the South Seas clutching your map and why not?)

Attitude does help and that can be fickle also, but gratitude seems a keystone in making the best of thing.

In my slow recovery from surgery, I am in a post anaesthetic and pain killer haze and strangely that has given me insight into what is important.

The obvious things jump forward: love and family and friends, physical strength and Western medicine but also - and on this I am not so good- a sense of optimism.

I am not shooting for the stars, I am muddling through on a diet of reality television (Love Island, The Bachelorette- excellent diversion although only in small doses), streamed series (Outlander, Frankie and Grace) and things that make me laugh.

If you watch the news you might be inclined to think why bother?

Also rice pudding. I find rice pudding extremely delicious.

I need that and a really good treasure map.