MTB champions run dirt masterclass

DIRT CLASS: Australian teen MTB champion joined forces with another national XC champion Darcy Harris, to run a dirt masterclass for young riders at New Italy on September 7. Supplied

NOT content with being national champions, two of the Northern Rivers - in fact Australia's - most outstanding young mountain bike athletes spent last Saturday helping the next generation of cyclists master riding in the dirt.

While most champions would be content to lie back on the couch and challax, current U17 national title holders, Hayley Oakes and Darcy Harris want to give kids the same encouragement which they said helped them.

So they took some youngsters through their paces at the Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club monthly dirtmasters ride at New Italy.

Where a fantastic time was had by all.

”I wanted to share a little bit about what we have learnt over the years.,” Hayley said.

"Yesterday was an amazing experience (when) myself and Darcy Harris attended the monthly Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club monthly dirt masters ride

"We went in with the aim of inspiring the next generation of MTBers and teaching them a little of what we have learnt so far.”

Hayley said she was impressed with the level of skills and determination shown by the young riders who attended.

" I left with the hope that I have helped at least one young gun,” she said.

"It was a challenge, yet I am so grateful for the opportunity and hope to do it again in the future.”

NRDWMTBC secretary Nathan Hallahan said it was wonderful the dynamic chose to pass on tips and conduct skills sessions.

"Whilst Hayley is almost unbeatable on the race track, she's still very modest,” he said.

"The softly spoken 15-year-old did a fantastic job keeping the attention of younger children who'd never been coached before and they learnt a lot from her.”

Hayley said the event which was free was supported by: Trek Bicycle, Shimano-MTB, Ride FOX- Australia, GU Energy Australia, ESI Grips, Aussie Butt, Lazer Sport Australia, M2O Industries, Bontrager, GKA Sports Store, Vittoria Australia, Queen of the Mountain and The Bicycle Emporium.

