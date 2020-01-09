Mr Fox’s fantastic return to Brisbane

A PLAY about a rogue feral animal sounds dodgy but in the hands of Roald Dahl the unusual is usual.

His book, Fantastic Mr Fox, is a perennial favourite and local outfit shake & stir theatre co just had to turn it in to a stage production.

They have form with their other hit Dahl show, Revolting Rhymes and Dirty Beasts touring the country last year playing at 37 venues. Their stage adaptation of Fantastic Mr Fox, is returning to the Playhouse, QPAC stage seven months after it first played QPAC. It opens today as a summer treat for families and it will also go on tour after its QPAC season which runs until January 18.

Nick Skubij and Helen Cassidy star in Fantastic Mr Fox. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

Shake and stir's co-artistic director Nick Skubij, who plays Mr Fox, says the beauty of Roald Dahls work is his broad appeal.

"Dahl is for all ages," Mr Skubij said. "There's humour for everyone and with Mr and Mrs Fox (played by Helen Cassidy) there's a bit of cheeky innuendo that goes over the kids' heads. It's wonderful to look out and see everyone laughing."

The play is about a Fox that outfoxes humans, in particular three dimwitted farmers named Boggis, Bunce and Bean. No farmers should take offence though because it is all in the name of fun and Dahl has a habit of turning reality on its head according to Mr Skubij.

"The heroes in Dahl's stories aren't what you expect," he said.

This production is a big one with impressive sets and plenty of video content, to keep everyone amused.

After Brisbane it heads to Perth.