MP’s online sledge calling Turnbull 'pathetic'

George Christensen - whose margin dramatically increased despite a smear campaign - has posted a dramatic warning to former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

George Christensen - whose margin dramatically increased despite a smear campaign - has posted a dramatic warning to former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

A FED-up George Christensen has cryptically warned a "pathetic" Malcolm Turnbull that the former prime minister's "skeletons" would be aired if he continued settling old scores.

The firebrand Member for Dawson - who repeatedly challenged Mr Turnbull in his government on policy issues - will purportedly be a feature in the former prime minister's book, due in April.

Mr Turnbull repeatedly called in former police commissioner Andrew Colvin to provide information about Mr Christensen's overseas trips to Manila. It is understood Mr Colvin felt uncomfortable about the regular updates.

The AFP has said it does not believe Mr Christensen had committed any crime.

Mr Christensen, who has parliamentary privilege, did not reveal what "skeletons" he was referring to.

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull

"Once upon a time there was a miserable ghost - a dejected, pathetic, bitter and twisted miserable ghost,'' he wrote on his Facebook page.

"Because this miserable ghost had faded away to a mere apparition, he decided to regain relevancy by haunting the corridors of parliament and spooking politicians.

"'Boooo!' wailed the miserable ghost, 'Coal-fired power is nuts!'

"And yet when he had a body, the miserable ghost promised Queensland a coal-fired power station. The ghost was as hypocritical as he was transparent.

"'Boooo!' he wailed again, rattling the chains of the fake news media, 'I'm going to spook some of my enemies'.

"But no one was actually spooked, because they didn't believe in miserable ghosts or the spooky stories they told.

"They knew the spooky stories were not only frighteningly false but also payback for those who politically disembodied the miserable ghost on issues like superannuation, the sugar code of conduct and the banking royal commission.

"But what the miserable ghost didn't realise is that his skeleton was still in a closet somewhere in Canberra and those he was trying to spook knew exactly where that skeleton was! That skeleton would indeed be taken out and put on display if the miserable ghost kept spooking people.

"The miserable ghost became a sad and sorry faded memory, writing works of fiction - a miserable ghost writer trying to settle old scores. Everyone else lived happily ever after."

Outgoing prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is surrounded by members of his family as he speaks to the media.

Mr Turnbull was viewed as being unhelpful to the Coalition's prospects during the election campaign plus his comments about coal last week and speculation about the tone of his book have disgusted many within the Coalition.

Many people claimed Mr Turnbull had leaked information about Mr Christensen's trips overseas to interstate media.

At the time, Mr Christensen held a marginal seat of 3.4 per cent. After the election it swelled to a margin of 14.6 per cent.

At the time, The Courier-Mail asked Mr Turnbull whether he, or those who used to work for him, were responsible for the leaks but he never responded.

Comment was also sought today about Mr Christensen's comments on coal, but Mr Turnbull has not responded.