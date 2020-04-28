'Apprehension is in the air' on school resuming

IT’S back to school from Monday, but Lismore MP Janelle Saffin says she understands why there is still some apprehension in the air.

IT’S back to school from Monday, but Lismore MP Janelle Saffin says she understands why there is still some apprehension in the air.

PARENTS were asked to gradually send their children back to school from Monday, but Lismore MP Janelle Saffin says she understands some apprehension may be in the air, given wider social distancing restrictions.

Ms Saffin said the fact that The Northern Star was conducting an online poll asking parents their intentions underlined that the jury was still out on the wisdom of such an early return to schooling during the COVID-19 crisis.

The readers' poll asked, Will you send your kids to classes when schools open or keep them at home? Yes, No or Uncertain.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and NSW Minister Education and Early Childhood Learning Sarah Mitchell announced NSW school students will gradually transition back to the classroom during Term 2.

"Our public health units within the Northern NSW and Hunter-New England Local Health Districts are well placed to advise the NSW Department of Education and Catholic and independent schools on how to minimise risk," Ms Saffin said.

"One positive thing to come out of this is that the NSW Government has committed up to $95.7 million to help keep casual and temporary school staff engaged in active work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Casual and temporary teachers and non-teaching staff struggle for continuity of work at the best of times, so recognising the important roles they play, alongside our permanent teachers, is well overdue."

For more information, visit: https://education.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/advice-for-families