Moving to protect long paddock in big dry

GOING FORWARD: Local Land Services will manage the sustainability of the 'long paddock'. John Gass

THE movement of stock to markets through Travelling Stock Reserves has become critical as drought conditions extend right across New South Wales.

Local Land Services (LLS) has issued a statement saying it "continues to carefully manage the sustainability of the 'long paddock' (Travelling Stock Route network)” to "protect the land they manage”.

David Witherdin, Local Land Services Chief Executive Officer said "just like farmers and graziers, LLS Rangers regularly assess ground cover, stock water points and infrastructure” and "at this time no NSW TSRs are closed”.

"Management practices continue to support the original purpose of the Travelling Stock Reserve (TSR) network established in the 1800s. LLS are working with stock owners, drovers, and local government to find feed as conditions continue to deteriorate.

"Some regions have introduced 'destination only' conditions on walking stock to reduce soil erosion and damage to threatened native species, such as grasses currently protected through LLS' management of the network.

"In many parts, continuing dry conditions have meant TSR forage and water is now limited. Ground cover has reached, or is fast approaching critical levels and we have a responsibility to manage and care for the land, just like every other landholder,” he said. "Our teams are doing their best with the increased demand for permits and almost half a million hectares of TSR to manage.

Stock owners wishing to access TSRs are encouraged to contact their local LLS team to talk about local permit options.

There are currently more than 6,500 TSRs on Crown land in NSW covering an area of approximately 2 million hectares.

Local Land Services is responsible for the management of about 500,000 hectares of TSR land, concentrated in the central and eastern divisions.

Information at droughthub.nsw.gov.au.