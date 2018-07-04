Moving Madness

Last week I again had the privilege of photographing the last Dress rehearsal of Opera Australia's Lucia Di Lammermoor at the Sydney Opera House. Based on a novel by Sir Walter Scott, music by Donizetti, it is almost a 19th century Romeo and Juliet. The lead is played by the extraordinary Australian soprano Jessica Pratt who is now in the ranks of Nellie Melba and Joan Sutherland. Well established in Europe she is at last gaining recognition here. I found her descent into madness very moving, beautifully timed and believable whilst singing some of the most difficult but stunning music in the opera canon. She is supported by Michael Fabiano and Georgio Caoduro.Its worth a visit if you are in Sydney. Real class. It runs til July 27th By Peter Derrett