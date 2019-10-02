Motorists warned to slow down on country roads

SLOW DOWN: Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole with Traffic and Highway Patrol Regional Commander Superintendent Paul Glinn, and Centre for Road Safety executive director Bernard Carlon.

MOTORISTS are reminded to slow down and take extra care on regional roads this long weekend with double demerits to apply for all speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle helmet offences.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said Operation Slow Down would run from 12.01am this Friday, October 4, until 11.59pm on Monday, October 7.

"October long weekend is one of the most anticipated long weekends each year, with the NRL Grand Final being played and Daylight Savings coming in,” Mr Toole said.

"As our clocks tick forward an hour, we're reminding motorists to make sure their kilometres don't tick forward too.”

Mr Toole said "the facts are clear - speeding, driving under the influence and fatigue are the biggest killers on NSW roads”.

He said it was important to plan ahead if travelling over the long weekend or getting together to watch the Grand Final.

"Road safety is everyone's responsibility and we are urging all motorists to play their part in keeping our road toll down,” Mr Toole said.

"If you're planning on watching the Roosters and the Raiders battle it out during the Grand Final, make sure you have a Plan B.”

On September 25, 275 people had lost their lives on NSW roads, including 180 on country roads.

Road deaths are now 12 more than for the same time last year.

NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said more than 1000 traffic and highway patrol command officers and crash investigators will be working across the state this long weekend.

"With all available Highway Patrol working closely with our general duty colleagues conducting random breath tests and mobile drug testing along with speed enforcement, those doing the wrong thing will be put off our roads in order to save their lives, and the lives of other road users,” Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

During the 2018 Operation Slow Down period, five lives were lost in four fatal crashes on NSW roads - two of these fatal crashes occurred on a country roads.