Menu
Login
The Dawson Hwy at Callemondah is closed due to a traffic crash.
The Dawson Hwy at Callemondah is closed due to a traffic crash. Mark Zita
Breaking

UPDATE: Dawson Hwy remains closed after motorcycle crash

Mark Zita
by
14th Feb 2019 8:54 AM | Updated: 11:48 AM

10.20AM: POLICE have advised the inbound lanes of the Dawson Hwy will remain closed due to a traffic crash earlier this morning.

Crews are still investigating.

9.20AM: THE DAWSON Hwy is expected to be closed for 3-4 hours.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

EARLIER: QUEENSLAND Police have advised drivers that the Dawson Hwy, Callemondah is currently closed to traffic after a motorcycle accident.

The incident happened at about 7.00am.

The Queensland Ambulance service said the rider was not transported to hospital.

It's not known how long the highway will be closed.

This is a breaking news event, more to come.

gladstone region queensland ambulance service queensland police service traffic accident
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    High profile artist gets creative for Manus asylum seekers

    High profile artist gets creative for Manus asylum seekers

    Community 'I wanted to shed light on the brutality of the refugee policy and advocate for a humanitarian approach to managing those seeking our protection'

    • 14th Feb 2019 11:07 AM
    Judge Dredd turns out to be a pussycat

    Judge Dredd turns out to be a pussycat

    Community Reality of commissioner's verdict saw bank shares leap

    Rare honour bestowed on former mayor

    Rare honour bestowed on former mayor

    Community FORMER mayor recognised for contributions

    Visitors are on the way to Lismore for our sports and arts

    Visitors are on the way to Lismore for our sports and arts

    Community When people come for events they spend, supporting jobs in our CBD