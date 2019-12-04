MOST WANTED: Eight people police need to speak with urgently

Can you assist police locate these people?

POLICE are looking to speak with eight people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

Anyone with information about any of the following people should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Have you seen:

Jai Knight

Wanted on warrant – Jai Knight.

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Jai Knight, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 21-year-old is known to live in Lismore and Charlestown.

If you can help police locate Mr Knight, contact call Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Shane Dimaio

Wanted on warrant – Shane Dimaio.

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Shane Dimaio, who has two outstanding warrants.

Mr Dimaio is 36 and may be living in Ballina.

If you can help police locate Mr Dimaio contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Jeramie James Massie

Wanted on warrant – Jeramie James Massie.

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Jeramie Massie, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 35-year-old may be living in Dunoon.

If you can help police locate Mr Massie please call Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Mark Richard Sullivan

Wanted on warrant – Mark Richard Sullivan.

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Mark Sullivan, who has two outstanding warrants.

Mr Sullivan is 53.

He is known to frequent Kyogle, Woodenbong and Old Grevillia.

If you can help police locate Mr Sullivan, contact Casino Police on 6662 0099.

Do you recognise this man?

Richmond Police District officers are looking for this man.

Ballina police are investigating an incident that took place at a licensed premises on November 20.

The pictured man may be able to assist with inquiries.

If you know who this is, email 50216@oplice.nsw.gov.au or call Ballina Police on 6681 8699.

Clay Widdows

Wanted on warrant – Clay Widdows.

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Clay Widdows, who has an outstanding warrant.

Mr Widdows, 26, lives in Wardell.

If you can help police, contact Ballina Police on 6681 8699.

Shannon Pyers

Wanted on warrant – Shannon Pyers.

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Shannon Pyers, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 39-year-old may be living in a caravan park in Casino.

If you can help police locate Mr Pyres, contact Casino Police on 6662 0099.

Kelly Jane Dunn

Wanted on warrant - Kelly Dunn

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Kelly Jane Dunn, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 36-year-old may be living in Casino.

If you can help police, contact Casino police on 6662 0099.