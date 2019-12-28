Most horrific crimes that shocked Australia

A young woman raped and brutally murdered and her body set on fire.

A couple on the road trip of a lifetime killed by two psychopaths with their own death wish.

A woman's body found in a chest freezer in an apartment after concerns were raised for her welfare.

These are some of the terrible crimes that shocked the nation in 2019.

AIIA MASAARWE

The year had barely started when news broke of the horrific and brutal rape and murder of another innocent young woman walking home on the streets of Melbourne.

International student Aiia Masaarwe, 20, was attacked in January 15, after getting off a tram in Melbourne's northern suburb of Bundoora, to walk the rest of the way home after enjoying a night out with friends in the city.

Saeed Maasarwe, father of Aiia leaves the Melbourne Supreme Court. After the sentencing of her killer. Picture: Tony Gough

The Palestinian-Israeli student had called her sister Ruba, who was in Israel, to talk while walking home alone because it made her feel safer.

But within seconds of the call connecting, Ms Maasarwe was attacked.

Ruba heard her screams down the line, along with her last words as her yelled in Arabic "You piece of s**t" at her attacker.

Codey Herrmann pleaded guilty to murdering international student Aiia Maasarwe. Picture: James Ross

Aiia was bashed in the head with a metal pole dragged into nearby bushes and raped.

Her callous killer 21-year-old Codey Hermann bashed her another nine times with the metal pole, strangled her and set her body on fire.

Hermann plead guilty to the rape and murder and has been jailed for 36 years.

BRENTON TARRANT

Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant killed 51 people and wounded dozens more in

a hate-fuelled attack on two mosques in Christchurch in March.

The worst peacetime mass shooting in the country's history prompted New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to introduce tough new firearm laws banning semiautomatic weapons after the attack.

Tarrant pleaded not guilty to 92 charges and will stand trial next May.

PREETHI REDDY

In March, a popular and respected 32-year-old dentist was found murdered and her body stuffed in a suitcase.

Preethi Reddy had gone to a dental conference in Sydney's was reported missing on Sunday after she failed to return home from a dental convention at St Leonards, in Sydney's north.

Mourners are seen during a candlelight vigil for murdered Sydney dentist Preethi Reddy. Picture: Steven Saphore

It was later discovered her ex-boyfriend Harshwadhan Narde had driven from Tamworth to the conference to see her, and sometime later that night had stabbed her to death.

Preethi Reddy’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase. Picture: L. Costa Photography

But before her bloodied body was found in a suitcase in the boot of her own car, Narde had killed himself by driving his BMW car into the path of a semi-trailer on the highway just south of Tamworth.

AMY PARSONS

In April, Australian Amy Parsons died at the hands of her fiance, Roderick

Deakin-White in London, when he beat her to death with a metal bar while she was in the shower.

Deakin-White, a 38-year-old Brit, had a penchant for cross-dressing, one of the reasons

Parsons wanted to end their relationship and move on with a new partner.

In a fury of rage and jealousy, Deakin-White decided to end the 35-year-old's life instead. He was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in jail.

LUCAS FOWLER AND CHYNNA DEESE

In July, Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24, were road-tripping in British Columbia, Canada when they were shot dead, their bodies left on the side of a highway.

Australian Lucas Fowler (right) and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese.

Two local teens also reported missing, Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, were eventually determined to be the prime suspects, killing another 64-year-old Canadian professor before their bodies were finally found 3200km away, in Manitoba, after a weeks-long manhunt. Canadian police confirmed that the pair had killed themselves; two firearms were found beside their bodies.

RENXI OUYANG

In November, the body of Chinese woman, Renxi Ouyang, was found curled up in a chest freezer in a unit on Sydney's north shore suburb of Pymble.

Her body was discovered in a deeply frozen state after police had to force their way into a two-bedroom apartment.

Haoling Luo, who fled to China before his wife’s body was found in a freezer. Picture: LinkedIn

They had received a tip-off from someone in Australia with concerns about the welfare of the woman.

Ms Ouyang's body was found a day after her real estate agent husband Haoling Luo left Australia for China with their two young sons.

It is understood the freezer had been purchased around the same time, Ms Ouyang was killed.

BRENTON ESTORFFE

It was Brenton Estorffe's birthday when he was woken by the sound of breaking glass;

intruders had entered his home just west of Houston, Texas.

Brenton Estorffe was shot in Katy, Texas. Picture: Supplied

The 29-year-old leapt out of bed to confront them and protect his wife Angeleanna and his two children, aged one and three.

He was shot dead.

His killers have not yet been caught and a motive has not been established.

Brenton Estorffe was killed on his birthday. Picture: Supplied