Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Four people have been killed in a fire at a retirement home, with 16 others injured.
Four people have been killed in a fire at a retirement home, with 16 others injured.
News

Retirement home fire kills four

10th Apr 2020 7:20 AM

A fire in a retirement home in Moscow has killed four people and injured 16 others but firefighters managed to rescue 50 people from the burning building, emergency officials say.

The fire broke out on Wednesday night in the basement of the building and quickly spread to the ground floor. It was most likely caused by a malfunctioning electric cable, authorities said.

The retirement home in northwest Moscow housed elderly people with limited mobility, according to Russian media reports.

Fifteen men and women aged 66-90 remained hospitalised on Thursday with injuries from burns and smoke inhalation, the Interfax news agency reported. All were reported in grave condition, and four were put on ventilators, Interfax said. One person was apparently discharged.

Police have launched a criminal probe into the fire.

Originally published as Moscow retirement home fire kills four

death fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        260 council childcare centres rescued and preschool’s free

        premium_icon 260 council childcare centres rescued and preschool’s free

        Education Mass closure of council childcare centres has been avoided and preschool will be free for six months under a $133 million state government rescue package.

        NORPA secures four-year funding

        premium_icon NORPA secures four-year funding

        News THE Federal Government confirmed $1,295,000 over four years for NORPA from 2021.

        EXPERT TIPS: Best way to do your shopping during pandemic

        premium_icon EXPERT TIPS: Best way to do your shopping during pandemic

        News HOW often should you sanitise your hands? Can the virus survive on items you’ve...

        NAMED: Shocking white collar crimes on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon NAMED: Shocking white collar crimes on the Northern Rivers

        News REVEALED: We name the white collar criminals who have secretly stolen thousands of...