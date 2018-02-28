Moroccan Restaurant pops up at City Bowlo

IT REALLY isn't just your ordinary bowlo.

THE popular Lismore City Bowling Club has found a new way to bring in revenue by introducing a pop-up Moroccan restaurant.

Club president Bob Johnston will open the doors to the club this Friday, March 2, offering Middle Eastern cuisine created by local chef Hussein El Weshahy.

Patrons are invited to come from 6pm to enjoy the special themed food event. If a success, the events are set to become a new attraction for the City Bowlo.

Gone are the days the club can survive as a bowling venue alone, says Bob.

"We got to thinking about doing special pay-on -the -evening events,” he said.

"It was then I got talking to Hussein who said he would love to come and cook for the people of Lismore,” said Bob.

For more information contact: Lismore City Bowling Club is located at Spinks Park. Phone (02)66215991.