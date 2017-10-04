27°
News

More than 1000 sign petition against Square expansion

A Facebook page called Our Heart is Not For Sale, has been set up in opposition to plans to expand Lismore Shopping Square.
A Facebook page called Our Heart is Not For Sale, has been set up in opposition to plans to expand Lismore Shopping Square. Rebecca Lollback

A PETITION against the expansion of Lismore Shopping Square has reached more than 1000 signatures overnight, compelling its organisers to increase the target to 1500 from 1000.

To date, 1042 people have shown their opposition to the proposed development by signing the Our Heart is Not for Sale petition, which was launched five days ago.

At the Lismore City Council meeting in September, councillors voted a close 6-5 against entering a Memorandum of Understanding to discuss the development with the Square's owner, McConaghy Properties.

The decision caused uproar around the community with those for the development voicing their outrage over the decision online and around Lismore.

Business leaders, Lismore MP Thomas George and Page MP Kevin Hogan as well as councillors who voted for the proposal have amplified their anger over the move.

Talks of a lodging a rescission motion have sparked community campaigns for and against bringing the proposal back to the council chambers.

Signs have been erected at Humbley Oval, which could be built over if the expansion went ahead, urging the community to 'Save Lismore Park'. Events have also been hosted by the Our Heart is not For Sale group in a bid to showcase the importance of public space.

But as numbers opposing the development increase, a counter campaign has also established by those for the expansion.

Mr Hogan and Mr George as well as Lismore Chamber of Commerce vice president Andrew Gordon joined forced to begin the Expand the Lismore Square petition about a week ago.

So far, the petition has attracted 1654 signatures and is chasing a target of 2500.

Click here to vote for the expansion.

Click here to vote against the expansion.

Related Items

Topics:  lismore city council lismore shopping square northern rivers development northern rivers politics northern rivers roads petition

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Come to the 'Art' in Lismore's CBD

Come to the 'Art' in Lismore's CBD

New collaboration between Lismore's landlords and art world to see empty shop spaces in the CBD transformed into creative studios for flood-affected artists.

REVEALED: Who are the 2017 NCEIA Dolphin Awards finalists?

WANTED: The Dolphin Award trophy.

The awards ceremony will be held in Ballina later this month

Gin and tonic over small spaces any day

'Fun' holiday camps are great when they involve getting into canoes, playing ball games, telling ghost stories at night, eating lots of sausages and tomato sauce. They are not fun when they involve confined spaces, says Airdre.

Don't judge me, I'm just claustrophobic

When shopping becomes a theatrical affair

Buying gift flowers shouldn't be this painful.

On a recent trip to Sydney I was derailed by a shopping trend

Local Partners

'; document.writeln(multiLineScript); populateAds(); } var dfp_ad = { define: function (definedAds) { // need to prepend m. to siteCode if it's mobile. if (siteMode === "mobile") { siteCode = "m." + siteCode; } // if there is a subsector, we need to add the definition here as it may vary. if (subsector){ subsector = "." + subsector; } /* * Essentially how this works is that all the ads are defined in json in a fragment. * This JSON calls to define new ads, looping through every object(ad) to get values from it: * -> Available sizes * -> uniqueID * -> position */ $.each(definedAds, function() { $.each(this, function(title, definedSpaces) { for (var i=0; i < definedSpaces.length; i++){ var currentAdSpace = definedSpaces[i]; var isInDOM = document.getElementById(currentAdSpace.divID); if(isInDOM){ // this ad will be used on the current page, so push it to the adIDS. adIDs.push(currentAdSpace.divID); // add a size specific class to adspaces if (currentAdSpace.sizes) { var size = currentAdSpace.sizes; if (size.length > 1) { size = size[0]; } size = size[0]; if (typeof size === 'string') { $(isInDOM).addClass('width' + size.split(',')[0]); } } //build the string based on current ID, pos and sizes buildDefineString(currentAdSpace.divID, currentAdSpace.pos, currentAdSpace.sizes, currentAdSpace.rotate, currentAdSpace.outOfPage, currentAdSpace.fastlane, currentAdSpace.fastlanePos); } } }); }); appendToHeader(); } }; function refreshPartners(){ window.clearInterval(theInterval); if (typeof rotatingSlot_carouselAd0 !== 'undefined') { if (isIE) { var id = 'carouselAd0'; $("#"+id).html(''); googletag.pubads().refresh([rotatingSlot_carouselAd0]); populateEmptyElement(id); theInterval = setInterval(function(){ if(!isCarouselAd0IntervalPaused){ if (typeof rotatingSlot_carouselAd0 !== 'undefined') { var $el = $('#carouselAd0'); if(window.rnn.modules.utilities.isElementInViewport($el)){ refreshPartners(); } } } }, 5000); } else { googletag.cmd.push(function() { refreshCarouselAd(); }); theInterval = setInterval(function(){ if(!isCarouselAd0IntervalPaused){ var $el = $('#carouselAd0'); if(window.rnn.modules.utilities.isElementInViewport($el)){ refreshCarouselAd(); } } }, 5000); } } } function refreshCarouselAd(){ googletag.pubads().refresh([rotatingSlot_carouselAd0]); } function IECheck() { var isIE = false; if (navigator.userAgent.indexOf('MSIE') !== -1 || navigator.appVersion.indexOf('Trident/') > 0) { isIE = true; } return isIE; } function loadSpinners(){ // we want to put some spinners in a couple of the adspaces before they load. var spinnerURL = rnn.site.mediaURL + 'tc/base/img/miscSize/ajaxSpinner.gif'; var img = ''; $('#adSpace1').html(img); $('#carouselAd0').html(img); } function initDFPAds() { // dfp ads init'd loadSpinners(); $('.rnn_ri_container_town-partners .carouselControls.prev').hide(); $('.rnn_ri_container_local-faces .itemCarousel.adCarousel .carouselControls.prev').hide(); $('.rnn_ri_container_town-partners .carouselControls.next, #carouselAd0').hover( function() { isCarouselAd0IntervalPaused = true; }, function() { isCarouselAd0IntervalPaused = false; } ); $('.rnn_ri_container_town-partners .carouselControls.next').click(function() { refreshPartners(); }); } rnn.modules.register('dfp_advertising', { dfp_ad: dfp_ad, init: initDFPAds, check: checkAdsReturned, cleanAdString: cleanUp }); })(jQuery, window.rnn.modules.lotame);