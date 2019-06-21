More on cycling's good, bad and ugly

Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the yellow jersey on the podium after the Tour de France in 2017. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the yellow jersey on the podium after the Tour de France in 2017. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Christophe Ena

ONCE again Chris Froome has shown he's capable of anything - evening winning a seventh Grand Tour while in hospital with broken femur.

After a spectacular crash which made cycling fans wince during the Crierium de Dauphin, Froome ended any chance of dominating the 2019 Tour de France.

But he might be able to claim the yellow jersey for the 2011 Vuelta.

This would see Froome (Team Sky) will be elevated to what would be his seventh GT victory, with teammate Bradley Wiggins and Bauke Mollema in second and third respectively.

This comes after an announcement on June 13 by the Anti-Doping Tribunal found the now-retired JJ Cobo for (Geox-TMC) guilty of use of a prohibited substance.

This finding was based on abnormalities from 2009 and 2011 detected in his biological passport.

As the tribunal imposed a three-year period of ineligibility on Cobo to clover from 2009 to 2011 and including the Spaniard's Vuelta a Espana victory.

The decision may be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport pursuant to Article 30.2 of the UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal Procedural Rules and Article 74 of the UCI Constitution within one month.

A biological passport is an individual, electronic record for each rider, in which the results of all doping tests collected in the framework of this programme over a period of time are collated.

As cycling fans will know to their despair, Cobo becomes the latest rider to be caught out by the biological passport, a list that includes Denis Menchov, who lost his 2009 Giro d'Italia victory.

Coincidently, Menchov was also a rider on the Geox-TMC squad for Cobo's Vuelta win.

If Cobo choose not to appeal the finding (and he probably won't since he has retired) within 31 days, a decision can then be made to vacate the Vuelta win, Froome will be the fist GT winner while recovering from surgery.

MEANWHILE, cyclists on the Northern Rivers have been enjoying a balmy start to winter.

While I have caved in and brought out my leg-warmers, I'm impressed with so many other riders I see up and down the highways and by-ways who are still riding in shorts.

On cold days I do head from the trainer.

But no matter how or when you cycle, I tip my chapeau to you all.

Send me your cycling news and views at alison.paterson@ northernstar.com.au.