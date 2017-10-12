More art appreciation needed

Mona & Elisa - Lismore Regional Gallery's Art Keepers Agents (AKA) Lismore Regional Gallery

REPORT: ART PORTAL MALFUNCTION at Lismore Regional Gallery.

REPORTING OFFICERS: Special Agents Mona and Elisa (SAME) of Art Keepers Agency (AKA), Intergalactic Portal Preservation Division.

At 0900 hours on Thursday, October 5, Lismore Regional Gallery (LRG) staff noticed high levels of unusual activity while setting up the permanent collection exhibition. The AKA was notified immediately.

After specialised investigation, based on centuries of experience in the field of art portal glitch management, we have fully confirmed suspicions a major malfunction has occurred in the gallery art portal. It is now known that LRG art portal guardian Peggy Popart, who uses the portal regularly to travel inter-dimensionally between significant art sites in this world and beyond, has disappeared into the LRG art portal and is floating in an intergalactic art zone beyond time and space. CCTV footage also confirms Peggy is not alone out there and LRG permanent collection painting Goanna Headland, by Digby Moran, has also slipped into the portal.

The painting is beginning to show signs of portal influence - fading of colour, brilliance and transparency issues.

Special agent Mona: This is serious business. Lismorites we encourage you to view CCTV footage in Window #1 at new gallery building and on LRG Facebook and website to stay informed. We urge you to report any suspicious art activity to LRG Facebook page. Reports submitted in art form gratefully appreciated (interpretative dance videos particularly valuable).

As many of the high art appreciators of Lismore may be aware the most effective way to fix a rogue portal is by increasing levels of art appreciation in the area closest to portal zone.

Therefore we have engaged Bundjalung elder and artist Uncle Digby Moran, to help us hold an art activation event in the QUAD on Saturday, October 14, from 10.30am-12.30pm, with stories and art activities.

Be alert but not yet alarmed.

More reports to come, watch this space for AKA on the street CBD reports.

Community Art Activation Event: All welcome.

What: Welcome to Country and Goanna Headland-themed activities

When: Saturday, October 14, 10.30am-12.30pm

Where: The QUAD (adjacent to new Lismore Regional Gallery)

Cost: Free

Auslan interpreted and wheelchair accessible event

Disabled parking

For information contact:

Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St. www.lismoregallery.org.

02 6627 4600.

This project is supported by Arts NSW Audience Development Fund, a devolved funding program administered by Museums and Galleries of NSW on behalf of the NSW Government.