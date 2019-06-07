Moorambilla to be a Lantern Parade highlight

HELLO Echo Readers

The first days of winter has arrived and it certainly feels like it!

Make sure you have some good scarves and beanies for the Lantern Parade on June 22.

Rumour has it that there will be some lovely warmies on sale at the Market deLight

So, here are this week's reminders and a little information:

Have you been following our awesome Facebook posts, there have been some gorgeous photos, great information, and heart-warming nostalgia moments, check the them out.

Are you a busker or want to have a go at street performing? Register for the inaugural buskers' festival on the Lantern Parade website.

Tickets are now on sale for the gala concert at City Hall on June 21. Sale of these tickets go directly towards bringing the young people of Moorambilla Voices from Far West NSW to sing with 100 of our Lismore students. This includes, of course, all their food and accommodation. Book now at NORPA or via the Lantern Parade website.

Performers for the Fiery Finale needed. Contact us now. Volunteer Registrations are on our super new website. Check it out.

Want to have the best view of the Fiery Finale? Tickets are now on sale for the Fiery Finale Grandstand.

The parade always needs volunteers - as Lanterneers, Marshalls and support people. No flame candles this year.

Lastly, the festival really relies on donations, we are still seeking people for the Queen of Hearts' Brigade of Bucketeers. Register on the website

Frequently asked questions and Parade maps will be on the website very soon- promise.

Look forward to hearing from you. festival

@lanternparade.com or www.lanternparade

.com

Warm regards

Jyllie and the Lantern Crew