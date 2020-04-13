Moo van makes meat deliveries more fun

Harry Amey and Ben George of Richmond Valley Meats will be delivering to Casino in their moo van. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

WHEN you hear a loud moo horn in the streets of Casino it means Harry and Larry are delivering meat.

Butcher Ben George has owned Richmond Valley Meats for 16 years.

The beef at his shop comes directly from the farm where he has 160 head of cattle.

"Things are unusual now," Mr George said.

"We lost all our pub and club trade, we have to think outside the square."

So he is diversifying his business during the coronavirus home isolation.

He already does deliveries but is upping the ante and making it a lot more fun.

Especially for the children stuck at home.

Much like the old fashioned ice cream van that used to roam the streets with its jingly tune, the Richmond Valley Meats moo van will sound its cow horn and offer free ice cream to the children with every home delivery.

They will also deliver milk and bread.

Customers can ring the butcher to make their order and they'll deliver direct, Mr George said.

"Just listen out for the cow horn."

Mr George remembers the milko doing the rounds and sees his idea much like that.

Harry Amey and Mr George's father, Larry George will drive the truck and sound the horn.

The butcher delivers to Coraki, Bonalbo, Woodenbong and places in between.

Make your order by calling 6662 6888.